From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its special forces have rescued seven people who were kidnapped from Niger State.

The victims comprising six females and one male were rescued by the NAF special forces while on night patrol near Birnin Gwari, in Kaduna State.

NAF Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement, said: “Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces on night patrol, on August 6, 2023, near Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, rescued seven kidnap victims, comprising six females and a male, in the early hours of August 6, 2023.

The female victims on interrogation revealed that they were kidnapped from Paikoro in Niger State, while the lone male victim stated that he was picked up against his will from Rijau in Niger State.

“On sighting the troops, the terrorists abandoned their victims and fled into a nearby forest.

The victims were subsequently taken to NAF Medical facility at Birnin Gwari for review and subsequently released, less the male victim who is still being observed.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has since commended the efforts of the troops while calling for intensified efforts towards ensuring all areas within Kaduna State and environs are free of terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements.