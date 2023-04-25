From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

As the ultimatum issued to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, elapses on Wednesday, he has returned to the country after few week, resumed office and even visited President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday without any national officer accompanying him.

Unlike the usual convivial atmosphere of members of the National Working Committee (NWC) reporting to the party’s secretariat whenever he is around, only few of them came around, just as visitors could not also throng the party’s headquarters on visit to him.

A member of the NWC and North-West Zonal chairman, Salihu Moh Lukman, had issued the embattled a seven-day ultimatum that will elapse on Wednesday, this week to convene an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting or face legal action.

Perhaps, hunted by the ultimatum, Adamu had arrived the secretariat by 11.50am, spent few hours before departing for the President-elect’s resident in Asokoro where he met other party leaders like Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau.

Others who visited the president-elect, were Senators Olamilekan Adeola, Opeyemi Bamidele, Emma Bwacha, Tokunbo Abiru and House of Representatives member, James Faleke.

Although the details of the meeting he had with President-elect was not made public, it might not be unconnected with the zoning of leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly.

There were indications that he might be compelled to convene an NWC meeting to kick-start the discussion of zoning arrangement of the party for the 10th Assembly to discourage the all-comers scenario experienced currently.

At the moment, contestants for the race for Senate President include: Senator Orji Uzo Kalu (Abia– South-East); Osita Izunanso (Imo– South-East); Sen Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom – South-South), Sen Sani Musa (Niger – North-Central), Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano State, North-West); and former Governor of Zamfara state, Abdul Aziz Yari (Zamfara – North-West).

Conntestants for the position of Speakership of the House of Representatives are: Ahmed Idris Wase (Plateau – North-Central); Mukhtar Betara (Borno – North-East); Abbas Tajudeen (Kaduna – North-West); Sada Soli (Katsina – North-West) and Aminu Jaji (Zamfara – North-West).

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting the President-elect, Akpabio said he would bank of his past records to clinch the ticket of the Senate President of the 10th Senate, stressing: “My records will earn me the Senate presidency ticket.”