No fewer than seven people got burnt beyond recognition in an accident which occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, yesterday.

The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, in a statement, yesterday, said the accident occurred a few metres after the Sapade Bridge, around 9:21am.

Okpe said 27 people were involved in the accident, which comprised 25 male adults, two female adults and one female child. She further said 18 people, including 17 male adults and one female adult, sustained varying degrees of injuries. The statement reads: “The fatal crash occurred at about 0921hrs on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, a few metres after the Sapade bridge.

“A total of 27 people were involved which comprised 25 male adults, two female adults and one female child. Number of injured were 18 (17 male adults and one female adult). A total of seven people were burnt beyond recognition.”

Okpe further disclosed that two vehicles, with registration numbers BWR762PV a Toyota Sienna and a Mazda bus BDN18 LG, were involved in the accident.

She said the suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed and route violation on the part of the Sienna bus, which followed one way and collided with the Mazda bus and, unfortunately, resulted in a fire outbreak.

She said the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere and Idera Hospital Sagamu, for medical attention, while bodies of the dead were deposited at the FOS Mortuary in Ipara.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Sector Commander, FRSC, Ahmed Umar, has cautioned motorists on the dangers of route violation and excessive speed, stressing that human lives are important. He also commiserated with the family of the victims and advised them to contact FRSC Ogere for more information about the crash.