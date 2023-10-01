From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

In a heartfelt message on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day, the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, has congratulated the nation’s citizens while passionately advocating for unity, peace, and harmony to propel the country towards progress and prosperity.

Minister Audu passionately implored Nigerians from all walks of life to wholeheartedly embrace President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, emphasizing its pivotal role in fostering ongoing economic transformation and driving essential developmental projects.

Highlighting the significance of transcending political, ethnic, and religious affiliations, Minister Audu urged Nigerians to set aside their differences and unite in the shared endeavour of building a strong, united Nigeria that resonates with the vision of its illustrious founding fathers.

The Minister in a statement released by his Media aide Abdullahi Haruna, stressed that as the nation marks this historic milestone, it is imperative for all citizens to reflect on the ideals of Nigeria’s visionary forebears and rekindle their unwavering commitment and patriotism to the country. He underscored the critical importance of collective efforts in achieving a brighter future for Nigeria.

Minister Audu further applauded President Tinubu’s inclusive leadership style, citing his willingness to extend an olive branch to political opponents and appoint individuals from various political affiliations into his cabinet as a testament to his selfless dedication to the nation’s progress.

Audu also called upon all Nigerians to emulate this spirit of unity and collaboration. He stressed that President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ promises to Nigerians can only be fulfilled through collective determination and unwavering unity.

Minister Audu highlighted that the revival of the Ajaokuta and other Steel Companies holds immense potential, promising to generate millions of direct and indirect jobs, boost Nigeria’s economy, and strengthen the value of the Naira.

Additionally, the Minister commended President Tinubu for securing a substantial $3 billion steel investment for Nigeria during the recent G20 Summit in India, affirming the President’s resolute dedication to reinvigorating Nigeria’s dormant steel sector.

As Minister Audu celebrated Nigeria’s thriving democracy, especially in the wake of the 2023 elections, he extended his warm congratulations to all Nigerians on this momentous occasion. He urged the nation to continue to pray for a future marked by greater prosperity, peace, and security.