From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has called on all Nigerians to unite together in the task of rebuilding the nation towards peace, progress, and development.

Governor Akeredolu stressed that “now is the time for Nigerians to demonstrate their dedication to national development and nation-building.”

While describing the nation’s diversity as a strength, the Governor indicated that the country must purposefully leverage its diversity for growth and development.

Governor Akeredolu expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome the current socio-economic difficulties to emerge more prosperous and stronger.

He pointed out that the challenges stemming from the removal of the fuel subsidy should not erode the nation’s collective trust, adding that the obstacles should reinforce the people’s belief in Nigeria’s promising future.

Governor Akeredolu emphasized the importance of consciously upholding the principles of national unity and nation-building as a pathway to peace and prosperity.

“Despite today’s challenges, our hope and trust must remain unshaken. Our journey towards a prosperous and secure future has just begun. We must continually interrogate every issue that hinders the development and greatness of our beloved nation.

“We will persist in our efforts to foster true federalism. We must be dedicated to addressing the root causes of our national issues. The welfare of our people should accelerate our resolve for development,” he said.

Governor Akeredolu stressed that the task of rebuilding the nation requires the contribution of every citizen.

He reiterated absolute confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and assured Nigerians of the country’s progress under Tinubu’s administration.