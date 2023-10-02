From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River state has stated that what Nigerians need as we mark the 63r Independent Anniversary is a collective solidarity, resilience and love to get our economy out of the woods.

Otu, who stated this in a goodwill message on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independent Anniversary to the people of the state on Tuesday in Calabar, said the independence ought to be the celebration of our self-determination, independent thought and action.

The Governor said, however, that this year celebration is a period for deep reflection on our individual patriotic contribution towards nation building, rather than an occasion for fanfare and media razzmatazz.

According to him, “while we applaud the patriotic consciousness of the late Mike Enohoro for moving a motion for Nigeria independence in the British Parliament in 1953, we should realize the fact that the action was borne out of sheer sacrifice and patriotism.

“Therefore, in this auspicious occasion of our 63rd independence anniversary, I urge everyone’s watchword to be “the country first. What is required of all is solidarity, patience, resilience and love to collectively get our economy out of the woods.

“Our collective resolve and sacrifice we make as a people will make the country greater that what it was prior to 1st October, 1960. It is the only driving force towards a better Nigeria.

“Besides, it is our sense of unity that will guarantee the indivisibility of our country, sense of ingenuity will give us technological breakthrough while our sense of patriotism will be an enabler of peace and security of our nation” he stated.

He maintained that despite all the challenges, the country has record some modest achievements in the political sphere following twenty four years (still counting) of unbroken civilian democratic governance in the country and in the area infrastructure and physical utilities as well as

stabilising our socio-cultural endowments.

He called on Nigerians to be steadfast to consolidate on these gains by bridging the fault lines of ethnicity, crime and criminality, hate and rancour.

Gov Otu (middle) cutting the 63rd Anniversary Cake in Calabar on Tuesday