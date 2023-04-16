About six persons were arrested in Bolki, Numan, Adamawa State over alleged attempt to hack into the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machine, BVAS, with intent to manipulate the elections results.

The six persons were arrested after some locals raised the alarm over the presence of strange faces that the community members could not recognize.

According to an inside source, who confided in Sunday Sun, the suspects said they were deployed from Abuja to serve as Registration Area Technicians (RATECH) in Adamawa State for the rerun elections.

He explained that they came without any identification and claimed that they were told they would be used as Polling Units officers by the INEC.

When contacted, the PPRO of Adamawa State Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje, said he had not been officially briefed but would verify the details of the story and respond accordingly.

Bolki is the only community where no election was held in any of its 13 polling units.