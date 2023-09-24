From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The death toll from last Thursday night’s invasion of Okhnmwun community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State by gunmen has risen to six, while four others are said to be missing.

Police gave the identities of the casualties as Endurance Ehioretin, Victor Uwaifo, and D.D, all operatives of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN). Others were Osas Orobor, Sada Haruna and Wada Hilia, the last two being commercial motorcycle riders.

The assailants also reportedly shot and wounded several others including a retired military officer, Mr. Peter Omorogbe, and Head of ESSN Tactical team, Mr. Osarenren, a.k.a General Small Baba, who is reportedly hospitalised.

The gunmen in their numbers, reportedly sneaked into the community and laid ambush on Okhunmwun road by Uhogua junction inside Okhunmwun community, where they killed five of their victims.

They were said to have ambushed and opened fire on the ESSN Head of Tactical team, while he was on his way out, accompanied by some of his operatives riding in a Toyota Sienna.

During the attack, (General Small Baba) was said to have escaped with bullets wounds while three of his men lost their lives.

At about 8 pm, the assailants were said to have proceeded to the residence of one Osas Orobor, a recently trained ESSN member, and shot him dead. They started shooting sporadically, forcing residents of the area to flee for safety.

Commenting on the incident, former a vice chairman of the Okhunmwun community, Mr. Aigbedion Ifa, described the attack as shocking.

He said he had already left the community for Benin City when the youth leader (Okaighele), one Mr. Louis Ulamen, informed him of the attack and he quickly alerted teams of soldiers who accompanied him with others to the scene of crime.

“When we got to Uhogua junction in Okhunmwun road, we saw Small Baba’s vehicle; the soldiers asked us to go back. We started calling Small Baba to come out that we were by his vehicle; then he came out.

“Then we rushed them to UBTH. Five were dead and deposited in mortuary. I later learnt that my own blood brother Osas Orobor, was also killed,” Mr. Aigbedion narrated.

On his part, the youth leader, Ulamen, said he would speak on the incident on a later date.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, while confirming the killings, said one Charles Aghedo, a prison escapee allegedly led others to attack the community over leadership tussle.

“The Okaighele of Okhunmwun community, one Louis Ulamen, reported the incident at Ekiadolor Police Division along Benin-Lagos Expressway.

“He identified some persons who had been troubling the community and had vowed to take over the leadership and control of the community by force,” Nwabuzor said.

He explained that on receipt of the information, police at Ekiadolor moved into the community where six fatalities were evacuated, adding that one single barrel gun, one live ammunition, 62 expended cartridges, one Toyota Sienna with registration number BEN 973 TY and a mini bus marked RRU- 431 ZE were recovered.

He further disclosed that the police had made good achievements in their investigation.