From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

No fewer than six people were feared dead in an auto crash which occured along the Erin-Oke -Ipetu expressway, Osun State.

Daily Sun gathered that the accident occurred yesterday afternoon.

Findings showed that six men, including a driver, were taken to the morgue of Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa. It was gathered that the injured victims were also taken to the same hospital.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident. She said: “Actually, there was a crash, but we are trying to get more facts on the incident.”