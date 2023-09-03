From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The accident that happened at Imesi-Ile in Obokun Local Government, Osun State, at the weekend claimed six lives, Daily Sun has gathered.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, Henry Benemaisia, in a statement by the PRO, Agnes Ogungbemi, on Sunday.

It was gathered that the accident happened at Imesi-Ile hill around 10 p.m., on Saturday.

The FRSC attributed the accident to brake failure and loss of control.

The command explained that two trailers, a DAF and a MACK had a head-on collision on the hill.

The FRSC explained that 17 people involved in the accident were all male.

He explained that the victims’ properties have been taken by the police division in Imesi-Ile.

“Five dead victims were taken to UniOsun Teaching Hospital, Osogbo by NPF Imesi-Ile before the arrival of the FRSC team. One dead male victim was trapped under the truck and the FRSC team employed the extricating machine to remove the trapped body from the vehicle,” FRSC said.