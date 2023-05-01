From Ben Dunno, Warri

Activities marking the 15th Convocation ceremonies of Delta State University, Abraka, came to a climax during the weekend as 58 students graduated with first-class degrees in various departments, especially in the fields of Engineering and social sciences courses.

The institution currently ranked number four among state-owned universities in the country under the present management ably led by Prof Andy Egwunyenga, as the Vice Chancellor, boosted of having all the courses it offered fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Topping the list of outstanding students is Mr Obuseh Emmanuel Ewere, of Electrical/Electronic Engineering, with a C.G.P.A of 4.91, to emerge as the Overall Best Graduating student of the academic session preceding the 15th Convocation Ceremonies.

The week-long event also witnessed a bountiful harvest of projects Commissioned by the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Delta State University, Prof Sam Ejite Oyovbaire, Prof Andy Egwunyenga and wife, Prof Ebele Egwunyenga

Some of the commissioned Projects executed by the University Administration in the last year include the Faculty of Management Science building, a block of six classrooms for the Staff Secondary school and the Zenith Leisure Park.

While saying his administration was committed to expanding infrastructure for improved quality assurance, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Andy Egwunyenga, thanked God Almighty for His mercies in sustaining the lives of members of the Governing Council, Principal Officers, Management team, Students and the entire DELSU community.

He also acknowledged the remarkable contribution of His Excellency, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Executive Governor of Delta State, who is his Visitor to the institution for his unending support to Delta State University, Abraka.

Admittedly, His Excellency, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, ably represented by Dr Kingsley Ashibuogwu, Commissioner for Higher Education without mincing words said that DELSU is at its best under the leadership of erudite Prof Andy O Egwunyenga and Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman of Governing Council.

Furthermore, he applauded the insightful Vice-Chancellor for always keeping at heart the principal educational values and above all thanked him for providing the students the basic requirement for academic excellence as shown in different Award Categories.

The height of the ceremony witnessed the presentation of awards/prizes in different categories amongst 3,843 First Degree graduands, 596 Postgraduate Degrees graduands and 416 Diploma graduands.

In attendance were Dignitaries ranging from Government functionaries within and outside the State, Business Tycoons to mention but a few, Dr Kingsley Ashibuogwu, Hon. Newworld Safughah, Chief Jaro Egbo, Hon. Charles Emetulu, Prof. Eserinune McCarthy Mojaye of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Royal fathers, Spiritual fathers and many others.