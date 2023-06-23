From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the inclusion of Nano Businesses to benefit from the 5,545 second phase of the Kwara NG-CARES For MSMEs business grant programme.

This was disclosed in a statement releases by the media officer for Kwara NG-CARES For MSMEs, Mrs Fatima Issa, said following the completion of phase 1 disbursement of Operational Grants to 688 micro and small-scale enterprises, the second phase is starting immediately after the approval of the Governor.

The statement read “His Excellency Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazak has approved the inclusion of Nano Businesses to benefit from the 5,545 second phase of the Kwara NG-CARES For MSMEs business grant programme.

“This is coming after the completion of phase 1 disbursement of Operational Grant to 688 micro and small-scale enterprises.

“The program is facilitated by the Kwara State Government and aims at providing relief, facilitating the recovery, and enhancing the capabilities of local MSEs through support designed to reduce the vulnerability and cushion the effect of income loss brough about by COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant disruption to regular commercial activity.

“This second phase of disbursement is targeted at 5,545 vulnerable businesses and its coming as another intervention of succor intended by His Excellency Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazak to support operational expenditure post COVID-19 to incentivize employment retention and help MSEs retain their staff, settle business utility bills and security.

“The application link to register will be released on Monday 26th of June and will last till 9th of July, 2023.

“The prospective applicants are expected to apply with their business registration document, and evidence of business existence (shop rent receipt/utility bill) and we will continue to give updates as the process gets underway.”

She also added that the business grants will be targeted at formal and informal nano, micro, and small-scale enterprises involved in commercial activities across the 16 local governments in the State.