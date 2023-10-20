From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A total of 550 prospective students are to depart Kano State for their postgraduate studies in India and Uganda on Friday morning.

This was announced by the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf at the flag off ceremony of the post graduate scholarship programme in the state Thursday evening.

Daily Sun reports that while some of the students will proceed to a single university in Uganda, a majority of them will proceed to seven universities in India for their studies. .

The Governor lauded the leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Muss Kwankwaso for engineering the foreign scholarship programme in the state during the tenure eight years ago..

He added that some of those trained under the scheme by the Kwankwaso’s administration have graduated and have assimed mportant positions of authority in the system. .

“This singular effort by his administration has produced many professionals and PhD holders, thousands of masters degree holders, thousands of professionals in medical sciences, engineering, natural sciences, pilots, maritime specialists, etc.

Earlier in his speech, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso praised the efforts of the state government for continuing along the same path of his administration

He called on the beneficiaries to ensure that they live up to expectations and become useful to their parents, relations and the country at large.

A beneficiary, , Babangida Salisu who is travelling to India to study Computer Engineering expressed gratitude to the Governor for the privilege while assuring that he would put in his best during the course.

The students collected their scholarship offers and travel documents and were later hosted to a dinner at the Government House by the state government.