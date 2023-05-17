From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, on Wednesday went spiritual in assuring that President Muhammadu Buhari will graciously assent to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund Bill before he bows out of office.

He spoke while commissioning the newly-completed NYSC ICT Building on Wednesday in Abuja, disclosing that he secured the assurance of assenting the bill on Tuesday night.

“I pray for presidential assent of the NYSC Trust Fund Bill which will make it possible to turn around every event service of the scheme most especially in the improvement of training facilities of the scheme, provisions of startup capital for corps members to finance their businesses in line with the skills they acquired during national service called SAED programme among other benefits.

“I want to assure you that that assent is going to be done. I have that assurance on Tuesday night,” he revealed.

Reflecting on the mileage the scheme has covered, Gowon said: “It became necessary to establish the NYSC in 1973 when our country was just recovering from the civil war. Today, I am sure that all of us are very happy to join all well-meaning Nigerians to celebrate modern achievements of the NYSC, which has remained a veritable point and a tool for national unity and integration.

“The NYSC has made tremendous contributions in the last five decades, to national development and has become synosure to other organisations, within and outside the country, in the promotion of national unity and integration, free movement of labour, enhancing manpower, improvements in the conduct of elections and projected national census and development of health among other benefits.

“All these achievements have also attracted commendations from both local and international community. The introduction of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programmes into the orientation courses content of the NYSC since 2012 has been a blessing to our country, especially to the acquisition of skill by the corps members.

“Lots of job opportunities have been created through SAED as many of our youths are business owners in different locations and employers of labour,” he said.

Speaking further, the General said: “On this note, may I use this medium to appeal to our youths to pay serious attention to vocational training and skills acquisition as it the best avenue to become financially independent instead of searching for non-available pay jobs while looking for white cola jobs.”

“In the same vein, digitalisation of NYSC mobilisation process since 2014 is another attestation to the improvement of the scheme’s operations, which has made the registration of Prospective Corps Members from any part of the globe a seamless exercise. The related activities on the NYSC NIS are worthy of commendation.

“I have no doubt that this ultra modern ICT Centre commissioned today, will be a major boost in this regard. May I at thus juncture, appeal to all Nigerians, corporate organisations, MDGs of government, philanthropists, religious organisations, and other stakeholders to provide every necessary support for the NYSC to enable it consolidate on the successes recorded in the last five decades.

“Similarly, I call on respective State governments especially those that have not done so, to intensify efforts on certain gaps and upgrading of the facilities in their orientation camps to provide conducive environment to enhance peaceful training of corps members during their three weeks orientation period. As the scheme celebrates its Golden Jubilee of selfless and laudable contributions to the development of our country,” he said.

Earlier, the Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, said: “The role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the 21st century cannot be over emphasized. Most organisations and corporate entities have been transiting their processes and procedures from analogue to digital platform to promote delivery of excellence, fast, efficient, world class services with minimal errors and less human interference.

“NYSC has no reason not to lead the way. The vision of the Scheme is to become the leading light of youth organizations in Africa. This is premised on the fact that the youth, a vibrant segment of the national demography under the management of the Scheme has over the years been championing the use of ICT in bringing about a more efficient society, through their various ICT based and other services to the fatherland.

“Undoubtedly, the NYSC programme has since become an integral part of Nigeria’s national development strategy, providing a platform for these ICT savvy graduate youths to gain practical work experience, contribute to the development of their host communities, and promote understanding and cooperation among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and cultural groups,” he said.