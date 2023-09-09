From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) is to dole out N1 million to each of 500 displaced families in Mangu in Plateau State.

As at July 2023, at least 80,000 persons were reported displaced in the three months of inter-communal violence in the North-Central state.

Since May, Plateau State has seen a surge of attacks among mostly nomadic herders and farming communities. About 300 people were reported dead as at July.

According to a statement issued by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, she made the disclosure when the Wives of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria paid her a congratulatory visit in her office at the State House, Abuja.

According to her, the time of politicking in the nation is over and is now time for the prospect seen by the founding fathers of the nation to materialize.

Mrs. Tinubu pointed out that women have a critical role in bringing healing to the nation hence her pet project, RHI is reaching out to the displaced people of Mangu.

“Our colonial masters saw a prospect in Nigeria and that is why they brought all of us together. It is time for that prospect to materialize now.

“When we build lives, we are actually building our nation. Nigeria belongs to all of us. So when we want to begin politics, everybody will go back to their own tents, but right now, Nigeria is more important. It is more important than any party or any political affiliation”.

She highlighted some of the achievements of her initiative within the first 100 days of President Bola Tinubus administration.

They include award of scholarships to 43 Nigerian Students in tertiary institutions, ICT training and empowerment to women within the FCT among others.