From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

A 50-year-old bridge linking Shendam local government council of Plateau state with other localities in the state has collapsed.

Daily Sun gathered that the bridge gave way following heavy downpour on Sunday afternoon.

A resident of local council, Aliyu Baga, who confirmed the development to newsmen said although no life was lost, the collapse of the bridge would inflict more hardship on the people of the Local government council as it’s a gateway between the local government and other areas in the state.

He said, “The people of the Shendam have to look for alternate road to go into the town and other local government councils as it is the only bridge that eases the movement of farm inputs and all other important economic and social activities in our Local government.”

He appealed to relevant authorities to come to the rescue of the people of the council, adding that the bridge was constructed around 1970

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had predicted 19 states and 56 communities across the country are likely to witness heavy rainfall that can lead to flooding within the month of August.

Lagos Territorial Coordinator, NEMA,

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, had listed the states and communities to include: Delta: Aboh, Ekiti State; Ado Ekiti, Ondo State; Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo, Owena, Ondo.

Others, he said, included:Lagos State; Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo Lagos, Surulere; Anambra; Atani; Ogun; Ifo, Ota, Sagamu; Nasarawa State; Lafia, Wamba and Cross River; Ikom, Ogoja.

Farinloye had also listed Bauchi State: Jamaare , Misau, Azare, Itas ,Kafin Madaki, Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Katagum; Jigawa; Hadejia, Miga; Osun State; Ilesa, Oshogbo and Kwara; Kosubosu.

The rest he said are Zamfara; Anka, Bungudu, Gusau; Sokoto State; Goronyo; Adamawa; Numan, Shelleng; Taraba: Serti; Benue; Ito, Katsina-Alan, Vande-Ikya; Imo State: Oguta, Orlu and Abia State; Ugba.