From Uche Usim, Abuja

50 officers of Junior Course 16 have graduated from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada Abuja.

The development is consistent with Customs’ policy to constantly boost efficiency and productivity of its officers and men.

The graduation ceremony, which took place on Saturday, was graced by the Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi as the Special Guest of Honour.

Addressing the graduates, the Ag. CGC felicitated and expressed his commitment towards enhancing the professionalism of Customs Officers through training and capacity building.

“I congratulate you for attaining this level of finishing your course, having shown your commitment and competence in dealing with Customs rules

“I hereby urge you to make good use of what you have been taught and continue to be good ambassadors of the Service as you leave this college.”

He tasked them to maintain good relationships with members of their host communities while contributing to revenue generation and enhancing border security.

The Customs boss, while revealing some glad tidings to the directing staff, also advised them to take the knowledge and skills they gained in the college with high esteem.

The Commandant of the College, ACG Kingsley Chukwu Egwu, who earlier addressed the graduands, tasked them to put all they have learned during their training at the college, as the country awaits their positive contributions in the area of suppressing smuggling, generating revenue as well as facilitation of legitimate trade.

The Commandant said, “It is with great honour and privilege to be part of this graduation ceremony of Junior Course 16, 2023. It is without a doubt that you have spent three months having rigorous training. I congratulate you for your tenacity and commitment, which has led us to today’s occasion.”

“I want to urge you, the graduands, to build up your competence and capacity in discharging your official duty as trained Customs officers, having undergone this training at the college. I do not doubt that you are now well equipped and ready to serve the Nigeria Customs Service well.” ACG Kingsley said.