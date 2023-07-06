By Christopher Oji

There was pandemonium Wednesday night as five persons were shot dead while many others were injured during a clash among three rival cult groups in Bariga, Lagos .

The cult groups were planning to mark their annual celebration 7/ 7 and one victim is presently in critical condition in the hospital.

However, the police said that only three persons were killed during the cult war.

It was gathered that the battle of supremacy started last week when each cult group announced that it was preparing for 7/7 programme, and warned residents to remain indoors at night.

A resident, Wasiu said,” one cult group would announce that we should remain indoors,few minutes later , another group would come and warned that we should disregard the other one,yet another would come again to give a counter order. With the announcements so far, we have been able to gather that there are three different cult groups battling for the control of the area.

” We were shocked yesterday night (Wednesday) when they took their battle to a new level,when they started shooting . The sporadic shooting started around Idi-Aba area popularly know to be hideouts of notorious cultists, and major base of drug dealers.

“The shooting spread towards Akilo, Sungas, and inwards Olorunkemi street in somolu, where innocent passersby sustained varying degrees of injury. We went inside our home, but people returning from work or coming from travel had to run for cover. We couldn’t come out ,till early morning today, when we saw dead bodies littered the streets. At least,five persons were killed. Three bodies were recovered on the streets, while others died at home. Presently, one person I know very well is in coma in the hospital. The way I saw him, he may not survive it as his family are not able to deposit money as instructed by the hospital management.

” We are calling on the Commissioner of Police Mr Idowu Owohunwa to come to our rescue as the cultists have sent messages to some areas that they would revenge the killing of their gang members starting from tomorrow ( Today) as part of their 7/7 celebration .

However, Lagos State Police Publlic Relations Officer PPRO SP Benjamin Hundeyin who confirmed the attack, said,” we are aware of the cult war. The number of casualty is three and not five”.