From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Five persons have lost their lives and two others seriously injured in a multiple motor accident which occurred Monday evening at Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Paul Okpe, who confirmed the incident, said the accident “involved a truck that came from the hill, a bus and a Toyota Camry”.

He said operatives of the FRSC who arrived the scene of the accident conveyed both the dead and the injured passengers to the hospital for medical attention.

He said the accident could be attributed to many factors, adding “It could be as a result of brake failure from the truck or the driver was sleeping or other factors” which investigation will establish.

Following the accident, the Chairman of Etsako East Local Government Council, Hon. Benedicta Attoh, has commiserated with the families of the victims as well as the people of Okpella.

The Chairman in a statement signed by her Chief Press Secretary, Ben Atu, sincerely sympathizef with the families of the dead and prayed for a quick recovery for the injured.

“It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with the families of those that lost their lives in a fatal motor accident along the Ewo Market Road in Okpella today Monday, September 25th, 2023.

“Indeed, their deaths have caused great sorrow for their families” I wish to let the families of the victims know that our thoughts and prayers are with them in this moment of grief. It is not the will of God that we die before our time, but when something like this happens, who can question God.

“On behalf of Etsako East Local Government Council, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of our departed brothers and sisters.

“Their untimely death has undoubtedly caused great pain to their families and I pray that such tragedy will never occur again in Jesus name, Amen.

“May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and may their souls rest in peace, amen”, the statement said.