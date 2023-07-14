..46 others arrested over cult killings in Edo

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Five members of a fraud syndicate who allegedly defrauded a student of Ambrose Alli University of the sum of N9.8 million have been paraded by operatives of the Edo State Police Command with 46 other suspects allegedly involved in cult fight and killings arising from rivalry among cult groups in the state.

Spokesman of the Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, while parading the suspects, said the syndicate members were arrested between July 9 and 10 in various location in the state.

“The story started when the young girl, who is a student of Ambrose Allí University, Ekpoma was accosted and hypnotised by the suspects. She reportedly lost her senses, they seized her phone and asked her to demobilise the phone and they started withdrawing money from her account to the tune of N9.8 million”.

On the 46 suspected cultists, Nwabuzor said they were arrested by the operatives of the anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime unit of the command for cultism in collaboration with the local vigilante while fighting upsurge in cult killings and rivalry in the state.

“There was upsurge cult fight and killing among rival cult groups in the state and operatives of the Anti-kidnapping and Cyber unit investigating the cult fight arrested 18 suspects on July 10 and on July 13, 28 other cultists were also arrested”, he added, disclosing that the suspects were arrested at Okhoro, Medical, New Benin, Ugbowo among other axis in Benin City.

Nwabuzor also said the suspects have confessed to be members of various secrete cult confraternities involved in the recent killings and fighting.

“The CP of Edo, Mohammed Dankwara has said that Edo people must have their peace and tranquility Edo people are known for and he is here to fight criminals that are terrorising the city and killing themselves”, Nwabuzor further stated.