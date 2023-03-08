From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The member representing Port Harcourt 2 Federal Constituency, Chinyere Igwe, has been arraigned in court by the Inspector General of Police for alleged money laundering.

Igwe, who was arrested by the police on the eve of the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections with a cash sum of $498,000 inside a bag in his car, was arraigned in a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday

The police had filed a count charge against the defendant bordering on illegal possession of $498,000 on February 24, 2023 at about 01.35 hours at No. 181 Aba Road, by GRA junction, Port Harcourt and failure to declare its transportation to the Nigerian Customs Service, thereby committing an offence contrary to sections 1(a) 2(1) (2) (3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 and punishable under section 2(5) of same Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty, warranting the prosecuting counsel, Mrs. M.N. Nweke, to apply for a date to bring witnesses to court.

Counsel for the defendant, Tonye Ibisiki, also applied for bail application pending the determination of the case in view to the critical nature of the matter and the health condition of the defendant, which had earlier been granted bail on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, but was rearrested same day.

Ruling on the matter registered in suit No. FHC/PH/105/2023, the presiding Judge, Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam, deferred hearing on the bail application to Tuesday March 14, 2023.

Justice Daylop-Pam also adjourned till May 4, 2023, for hearing on the matter and remanded the defendant to the prosecuting facility.

It would be recalled that police officers from the Rivers State Police Command deployed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters, Aba Road, on February 24, 2023, at about 01.35 hours, while on stop and search, arrested accused, member of the House of Representatives, representing Port Harcourt 2 Federal Constituency, with a cash sum of $498,000 inside a bag in his car and a list for distribution of the money.