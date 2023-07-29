The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger State on Friday said that road traffic crashes (RTCs) claimed no fewer than 473 lives in the state between January 2022 and June 2023. The state Sector Commander, Mr. Kumar Tsukwam, disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Minna. Tsukwam said that in view of the high number of deaths recorded through RTCs in the state, the command was working tirelessly to reduce crashes in the state to the barest minimum.

He explained that within the period under review, the command recorded 766 RTCs, with about 5, 272 persons involved, with 2, 607 sustaining various degrees of injuries. The sector commander also said that 204 of the RTCs were fatal, 483 serious while and 79 were minor. He explained that the RTCs were caused by human, vehicular and environmental factors. He, however, said that the corps concentrated on the drivers during sensitisation, because little mistakes by them could lead to accidents as they drive and control the vehicles.