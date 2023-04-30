From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Chairman, Edo State Muslim Pilgrim Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua, has said that no fewer than 430 intending pilgrims will perform the Holy pilgrimage in Makkah this year.

Sheik Oyarekhua disclosed this at the weekend in Benin while speaking with newsmen on the Hajj preparation in the state.

“A total of 430 intending pilgrims would perform the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has approved additional 156 slots to add to the initial 274, bringing the total to 430.

“About 85 percent of the intending pilgrims have made full payment while the remaining ones which is less than 15 percent have made part payment, and I am optimistic they will complete their payments”.

He said as a result of the additional slots given to the state by NAHCON, the pilgrims have been given up to May 5, to complete their payment, adding that inaugural flight will commenced on May 21 and would not start with Edo state.

Sheike Oyarekhua appealed to intending pilgrims who have not submitted their documents as it affects international passport and medical reports, to forward same to the board to enable them complete their registration before the Saudi Arabian close its portal for all intending pilgrims.

“About 111 persons have issues with their passports which we are trying to resolve but we have written officially a request letter to the Comptroller General of Immigration through the Edo state comptroller to seek a waiver so that all the intending pilgrims can perform the Hajj”

According to him, the board has already made arrangement for accommodation, feeding and transportation as well as other things that would make it successful in the holy land.

He however advised all intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors and represent the good people of Edo State and Nigeria by staying away from anything that is against the law of Saudi Arabia so as to enjoy the pilgrimage.