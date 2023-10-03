From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma in affirming his promise of creating opportunities for 4,000 youths in the State to be gainfully employed in Europe and Canada after their digital knowledge in the Skillup Imo programme,he revealed that the government is already in partnership with ICT giant companies.

Also, he asserted that the State government is presently in talks with some companies in the countries concerned who he said are willing to employ the youths with digital skills.

Uzodimma in his clarification to the ridicule of his promise of the 4,000 jobs to youths in the State in the social media also disclosed that his administration is is currently negotiating with Cisco,Microsoft,Zinox,Konga among other ICT companies to realise the objective.

His Special Adviser on Networking, Chantel Onwuzuruike who disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday noted that it is part of his determination to cushion the plight of the youths and women ,through sustainable empowerment programes that would not only assist them become economically self reliant but also creators of wealth.

Recalling the governor’s earlier promise of empowering 2,700 youths in the State with smart phones ,1000 pilgrims to Jerusalem as well as car gift to 3 youths won through an open ballot,Onwuzuruike maintained that the 4,000 jobs is also realisable.

She said: “When he made promise to give digital tools,brand new laptops,etc to the first 5,000 graduated students known as cohort 1 from the Ministry of Digital Economy and E-government , his critics doubted it but when the 5,000 people received their laptops, they became dumbfounded , now, he has again promise to send 4,000 imolites with digital skills to Europe and Canada where those digital skills are required and it will be fulfilled”.

She noted that currently , people with digital skills are needed in advanced nations of the world following the disastrous impact of the deadly Covid-19 which dealt a devastating blow to many countries.

He said: “in USA, government spends a lot to buy medical doctors who are specialist in their fields of specialisations, the aim is for people to come to them and obtain medical attention and by so doing, you pay heavily to them”.

“‘Aside this, Universities abroad seek lecturers from such institutions as the Imo State University because they know that we have qualified hands”

Meanwhile, 15,000 students have graduated from the Cohort 2 from the ministry of digital economy and E-government after the 5,000 earlier graduated from Cohort 1.