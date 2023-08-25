From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Over 40 indigent widows are to get financial gifts, pro bono legal services and start-up capitals from the National Association of Liberated Tigers (NALT) Club International.

NALT International President, Obinna Amoke, disclosed this at the Communion 3rd Biennial Conference, yesterday in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Change Management and the Challenges and Prospects of Sustaining Institutions.’

Amoke explained that the philanthropic gesture was part of the mission of NALT which is about assuaging the sufferings of most Nigerians.

He said: “We see charity from the perspective of identifying what the charity requires. We also know that not all charity is all about money but physical presence. It could be encouragement, it could be material things and otherwise.

“There is no time we have had the convention without having enough to give because we have a target like we have widows. There are almost 40 in number.

“I do not think one can be satisfied. We could do something that will really help. So we want money that will take care of the number we have mapped out.

“Like this year we have over 2 million that we have put to deal with those 40 people We have invited some of the widows from outside of Abuja.

“We flew them in because we want to hear their story we want to know how they are living. And right inside here we can arrange about 10 to 20 million to support them in their life. Two of them are blind. And they can with their wives.

“We have wonderful women supporting their husbands. If you look at the blind you see so much love. And then the other woman is here.

“The widow that you saw that she was currently Allah’s baby. It has never when the husband was shot in half rounds by cameras, and ever since then, he’s our member. We have been looking at how to make life can better for her. So today is an opportunity.”

Speaking on the leadership NALT, he said: “I am aware of the numerous challenges facing NALT today including those inflicted from within.

“I am even more conscious of the difficulties in responding to these challenges but like many of you, I am an unrepentant and adamant believer in the infinite possibilities abound when twins rise up collectively and in one accord to address their issues.

“NALT’s future should and must be envisioned by NALT members and I am glad that so many of our members are willing to respectfully support our structure and governance architecture as we sojourn and journey to the NALT we desire and deserve.”

The keynote speaker, Dr Agada John Elachi, identified some factors affecting organisational change such as technology, politics, growth opportunities.

He added: “Leadership becomes naturally relevant in every change process because it is the leadership who manage human resource in an organisation (Tahir 2020).

“Organisational change management can only be administered through competent leadership and management.

“The role can be shouldered by any manager, senior or frontline executives but it is usually administered by the human resource manager, project manager or the programmes manager.”