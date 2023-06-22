• Say sector hijacked by portfolio farmers

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Over 40 commodity associations in Nigeria have advised President Bola Tinubu to appoint an expert as minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

It claimed that over the years, portfolio farmers were largely in charge which resultant effect had been poor and unimplementable policies.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, President, Pasture and Livestock Feeds Association, Muhammad Ali Baba, told journalists yesterday in Abuja, that thy were ready to provide wise counsel to the present administration to boost food security and foreign exchange.

He said: “As representatives of association comprising farmers, producers, traders, and other stakeholders involved in the agricultural value chain, we recognize the significant role that agriculture plays in the development of our nation.

“With the recent strides made by the Nigerian government to prioritize agriculture and achieve self-sufficiency in food production, we believe that involving key players from the commodities association in decision-making processes will further enhance the growth and success of the sector.

“Our association consists of experienced professionals with vast knowledge and expertise in various agricultural commodities, such as grains, livestock, vegetables, fruits, and more.

“These individuals possess firsthand insights into the challenges faced by farmers and other stakeholders, as well as valuable ideas and solutions to address these issues effectively.

“By involving representatives from our association, we can ensure that the voices and interests of those working directly in the agriculture sector are adequately represented at all levels of policy formulation and implementation.

“We the representatives of the Commodity Associations will provide a direct channel of communication between the government and the governed grassroots level by fostering a

stronger partnership in driving sustainable agricultural development.

“These individuals can contribute to the formulation and execution of policies that promote market access, improve agricultural productivity, enhance value

addition, agricultural industrialization, facilitate access to financing and address issues such as post-harvest losses and market fluctuations.

“We firmly believe that having dedicated representatives from the Commodity Associations will facilitate a more inclusive and participatory decision-making process, leading to the overall growth and transformation of the agriculture sector in Nigeria.

“It will enable the government to tap into the wealth of knowledge and experience possessed by our Association members, creating a synergy that will yield significant benefits for the nation as a whole.”