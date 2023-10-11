From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Four students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, were kidnapped yesterday, in the Angwan Kare area, just after the Benue Cement Company (BCG).

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 pm , leaving the community in distress and disbelief.

The abducted students have been identified as: Rahila Hanya, 100 level student of School of Life Sciences and Technology (SLT); Josephine Gershon, 100 level, Computer Science Department, Rosemary Samuel – 100 level, Department of Business Administration, Goodness Samuel, 100 level, Department of Geography.

The motive behind the heinous act remains unclear, and the community is still in shock and fear for the safety of the victims.

Sen. S. J. Timmy, the Senate’s Chairman on Security for the Nasarawa State University Students’ Union Government (NSUK SUG), in a statement expressed deep concern and anguish over the incident. He prayed that God should safeguard and ensure the safe return of the kidnapped students.

“Law enforcement agencies have been alerted, and a comprehensive search and rescue operation is underway to locate and rescue the abducted students.

“The university community, local authorities, and concerned citizens are coming together to support efforts to bring these students back safely”.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nansel Ramhan, has officially confirmed the incident involving the abduction of the students from Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

According to Ramhan, the police were alerted to the situation at approximately 12:55 am, when a distress call was received regarding an invasion of a house in Angwan Kare, Keffi, by unidentified armed men.

“In response to the alarming situation, law enforcement agencies swiftly mobilized with the police collaborating closely with the military.

“A comprehensive search and rescue operation were initiated, but regrettably, as of now, the whereabouts of the kidnapped students remain unknown.

“Commissioner of Police has taken decisive action in this matter, by declaring manhunt for the gunmen with the aim of securely the release of the victims”.