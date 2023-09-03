Tragedy struck in Mgbemena, Coal Camp, Enugu North Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday night as a building collapsed, claiming the lives of four individuals.

The victims were identified as four children from the same parents.

The chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Agency (ECTDA), Uche Anya, visited the scene of the collapse and expressed his condolences.

He revealed that the structure, originally approved for animal husbandry, had been converted into a residential building.

Anya expressed concern over the unsuitability of the collapsed building for human habitation. He disclosed that the structure consisted of 44 rooms.

“We immediately responded to the incident upon receiving the information. Unfortunately, four children lost their lives in the tragic event,” Anya stated.