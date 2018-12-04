The suit by the four political parties is praying the court to determine whether the president can proceed to assent to the Electoral Bill 2018…

Godwin Tsa, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has been asked by four registered political parties to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from giving his assent to the amended Electoral Bill 2018.

Also listed as defendants in the suit are the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1469/18, the Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA), Allied Peoples Movement, (APM) and Movement For Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD), under the aegis of Forum of Presidential Candidates, are contending that the president’s assent to the 2018 Electoral Bill will truncate the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the Forum, Shitu Mohammed Kabir, who is also the presidential candidate of APDA, described the bill as “a stumbling blocks against a free, fair elections.”