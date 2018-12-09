Uche Usim, Abuja

Four Nigerian Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) have been sponsored by the Association of Professional Nigerians in Egypt (APNEG), to participate in the inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) taking place in Cairo December 11-17

The trade fair, which is being organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the African Union Commission, and hosted by Egypt, has attracted more than 1,000 registered exhibitors from 41 countries and would be attended by more than 70,000 visitors.

APNEG President Obi Emekekwue, said that the association selected the four growing Nigerian companies – Clothing Africana, Proach Shoes, Shoeplanet Multi Concepts Ltd and Renyam Nigeria Company – as the beneficiaries of the sponsorship after a competitive process that involved extensive review of the companies profiles and products by members of APNEG.

He said that the sponsorship would cover accommodation and travel costs of representatives of the companies to Egypt to participate in the trade fair as well as the cost of exhibition booths.

READ ALSO: Be considerate in your demands, APC tells ASUU

Mr. Emekekwue said that the decision to sponsor the small businesses to the trade fair was part of APNEG’s commitment to fostering improved economic ties between Nigeria and Egypt, noting that the participation would expose Nigerian products to the Egyptian market and would enable the small businesses to make useful contacts.

Proach Shoes manufactures high-quality made-in-Nigeria shoes while Renyam Nigeria Company specialises in agricultural products, including acha (hungry rice), honey, livestock, beans, maize, millet, and vegetables. Clothing Africana is a fashion and styling outfit based in Lagos while Shoe Planet Multi Concepts Ltd is a made-in-Nigeria designer, producer and marketer of high-quality bags, shoes and other fashion-related products.

APNEG, which is open to all Nigerian professionals resident in Egypt, was established to, among other things, work for the advancement of Nigeria, promote and project a positive image of Nigeria and her cultural values, promote mutual understanding among its members and serve as a channel of communication with the government and people of Nigeria.