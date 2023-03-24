• Mba orders manhunt on 3 others

By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested four members of a Lagos based robbery gang, which has been terrorizing Ode-Remo Community of the state .

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Frank Mba, has ordered manhunt for three other members of the gang who escaped arrest.

According to Ogun State Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Abimbola Oyeyemi,”the suspects, Habeeb Salaudeen, 24, Ezekiel Jayesimi, 30, Olamilekan Teniola, 22, and Olaitan Sonibare 25, were arrested following a distress call received by policemen attached to Ode-Remo Divisional Headquarters at about 2:30 am on March 13, that armed robbers numbering about seven had invaded a dwelling house at COTCO road, Ode-Remo, and dispossessing the residents of their belongings.

“Upon the distress call, DPO Ode-Remo division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi,quickly led his men to the scene, on getting there, they engaged the hoodlums in gun battle, but the robbers managed to escape in a white Rav 4 SUV, which they came with.

“Luck ,however,ran against them when they were accosted by policemen at Warewa, who stopped them having seen the bullet hole on their vehicle.

The robbers subsequently abandoned the car, and ran away. They were technically trailed to Mushin, Lagos, where four amongst them were apprehended.

“They have all confessed to the commission of the crime. Recovered from them are:4 I phones, and 13 Android phones.

“Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects should be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments(SCID), for discreet investigation. The CP also ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang, with the view to bringing them to justice”.