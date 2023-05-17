Tension has gripped Anambra State following the gruesome attack on US security advance team yesterday.

A United States Mission Nigeria spokesperson confirmed to Prime Business Africa that four of its personnel were killed.

“We confirm there was an incident on May 16 in Anambra state.

“U.S. Mission Nigeria personnel are working with Nigerian security services to investigate. The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organizing trips to the field. We have no further comment at this time.”

Though identity of those who carried out the attack was not unknown at press time, multiple sources said the attack was carried out those usually described as ‘unknown gunmen.