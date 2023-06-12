By Damiete Braide

To find solutions for the economic and social issues Nigeria faces, young Nigerian kids need to be encouraged to pursue STEM education so they can be equipped with high quality, accessible and affordable Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEM) education and digital skills.

The platform was unveiled to develop Nigerian children with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the 21st-century workforce and help in refocusing the country’s education towards STEM and digital skills as a way to lift millions out of poverty.

Four Nigerian educational technology companies have made it their goal and mission to inspire and prepare children for the future of work through the STEM Fun Fest.

Those spearheading the event are Jadesola Adedeji of STEM METS, Uchenna Onwuamaegbu-Ugwu of Edufun Technik, Titi Adewusi of 9ijakids, and Wale Ogunjobi of SabiTeach.

In a statement, the quartet recognize the importance of STEM education in children’s development. It has become necessary to equip children with skills for them to succeed in the rapidly advancing world of technology.

A recent report by the U.S. Department of Education states that it is important to equip children with knowledge and skills to solve problems, make sense of information, and know how to gather and evaluate evidence to make decisions.

Moreover, to improve such skills, stakeholders, parents, teachers, educators, and regulators must improve and prioritize STEM education.

The STEM Fun Fest provides a platform for children aged six to fourteen to engage in hands-on activities and experiments in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics, igniting their curiosity and stimulating their creativity.

Reeling out their success stories, they revealed that the inaugural virtual edition of the event in 2021 attracted over 1,300 children from within and outside Nigeria.

The 2022 physical event held at the Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, over 6,000 persons, including parents and children, attended Lagos.

“Due to the resounding success of the previous editions, the organisers have announced the third STEM Fun Fest, with the theme “Empowering the next generation for the future of work,” scheduled for July 22, 2023 in Lagos.

The event promises to be fun-filled and educative, as 9ijakids, STEM METS, Edufun Technik Hub, SabiTeach and introducing Gamr and Kucheza as strategic partners for this year’s edition.

The founder of SabiTeach, Ogunjobi, one of the organizers, explained that statistics have shown that about 35 percent of Nigerians will be unemployed by 2040 due to lack of technical skills, and the best way to prevent it and bridge gap is empowering young people with these technical and digital skills. This is what STEM Fun Fest represents.”

For a competitive edge in the digital age, parents and guardians are encouraged to mark their calendars and ensure their children don’t miss the opportunity to enhance their STEM skills on 22nd of July 2023 at the 2023 STEM Fun Fest.