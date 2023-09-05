By Christopher Oji

Four persons have been killed this morning when officials of the Lagos Task-force, tanker drivers and touts clashed at Mile 2, Lagos.

Passengers were stranded as commercial drivers have refused to operate on the route.

A witness John Maduka told Daily Sun that because of the skemishes , security agencies have barricaded the Mile 2 Oshodi bridge preventing vehicular movements.

Although the actual cause of the fight is- yet -to -be ascertained, but at the time of filling this report, Maduka claimed that four persons were dead from gun shots.

According to him,”Mile 2 is on fire, both the taskforce, tanker drivers and touts are fighting seriously. I don’t know what caused the fight, but I am just hiding at Fagbems Filling station at Mile 2 and watching.

“I am going to work ,but I am stranded as they barricade the whole of Mile 2 that nobody will pass”, he said.

Detail later