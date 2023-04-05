From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 38-year old man, Godspower Ojakovo, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for defiling a 10-year old girl.

Delta State High Court sitting at Effurun, and preside over by Justice Michael Nduka Obi handed down the sentence.

The defendant was arraigned before the court on a charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of a child at Effurun, on March 30, 2020, an offence punishable under Section 218 of the Criminal Code Law Cap C21 Vol. 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

Prosecution led by Mrs. C. O. Onojovwo, called three witnesses during the trial.

The witnesses informed the court that the defendant, who was a neighbour to the child’s parents at the time of the offense, formed the habit of sleeping with her when her parents were not around.

Prosecution told the court that the convict would often give the child N50.00 and sometimes N100.00 after every act.

He also was said to have threatened to kill the child and her parents, if the child ever reported to them.

Prosecution further told the court that a vigilant neighbour who noticed the convict’s acts, reported to the child’s parents, who in turn reported to the local vigilante.

According to the prosecution, a trap was thereafter set for him and was subsequently caught in the act and was was subsequently handed over to the police.

During interrogation, the convict was said to have confessed to the police and made a written confessional statement which was tendered in court.

But he later recounted during trial and denied committing the offence.

Thee convict stated that the parents of the child had issues with him and as such framed him up for the offence.

Delivering judgment, Justice Obi held that the prosecution proved the case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

The court dismissed the denial as an afterthought, and held that such persons needed to be kept out of circulation so as to rid our streets of paedophiles.

Justice Obi stated that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other paedophiles, still walking freely on the streets of Delta State.