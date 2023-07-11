From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, on Tuesday, said his administration has started the implementation of the report of a technical committee, set up to proffer solution to the flooding crisis in the state.

He made the disclosure while speaking to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima in his office.

While disclosing various measures being applied, the governor said besides acquiring heavy-duty equipment to fight the flooding menace, government had already dredged about 36 kilometers of a river, even as it building embankments along the flood-prone areas.

“The flooding in Jigawa State is really a serious issue and we are doing many things. We have set up a technical committee of experts and they are looking at it. In fact they have submitted a report and part of the report we have started implementing.

“We have bought two excavators and also Hadejia bought two excavators. As at today, we have been able to dredge a river about 36 km and we have removed the typha grass. Part of the recommendations of the committee is that we should do some embankment in the flood-prone areas.

“For now, we have done more than 85km of embankment with 2.5m height and 4m thickness. The people are happy because something is being done to salvage the situation”, he disclosed.

On what Jigawa State government is doing to secure its people and areas, Namadi said “we will continue to do our best to sustain it, but let me say that it is not because we are better than anybody; it is because of the blessing of God that we are secured. We continue to pray to Allah to secure the state again.

“As a government we will do our best also by involving all the stakeholders. That’s the traditional rulers, the Ullamahs and everybody to ensure that we sustain the security situation in Jigawa State”, said.

Speaking on why he was at the Villa, he said “I came to meet the vice president, being the Chairman of NEC and also to discuss some issues particularly that affect my state, Jigawa State.

“So, we discussed some issues of vital importance that will help to improve the economy of the state and also solicit some support from the VP being the chairman of NEC”, he said.