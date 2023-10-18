CEO of intentional hairstyling company 360Kuts, Jimmy Ofuoyan, has been trending on social media after barbing the hair of strangers in Italy as well as taking some on a shopping spree in the city heart of Pescara.

Jimmy Ofuoyan has turned into something of a celebrity after bestowing the benevolence of life to fellow mankind.

The young Nigerian entrepreneur also treated some strangers to free shopping spree, paying for items bought by them, with proceeds coming from operating 360Kuts, the thriving international barbing salon he runs

Jimmy Ofuoyan is the celebrated hair stylist, who left the shores of Nigeria several years back, in search of the proverbial pastures green, but was somehow made to go through tough adversities before becoming what he is today, a celebrity hair stylist, cutting the hair of top football players in the Italian Serie A.

And just recently, the founder of 360Kuts took philanthropy to a new layer, styling strangers hair for free and also feting others to a shopping in Pescara.

When he was12 years old, Jimmy Ofuoyan, who is known as 360kuts on instagram and TikTok , now has up to 3 million views and more than 200.000 followers who support his video series on the apps

He has come a long way to attain this type of success, having started hairstyling at a very young age of 12, mastering and practicing the craft in Libya Prison and would practice on his own head and that of his captures to learn how to fade and master the techniques without letting them know he was learning as it was the only thing that kept him alive in those moments as a symbol of usefulness to them.

Speaking to what pushed him to offer free cut to strangers, e360Kuts founder said, “I was born into hardship but thankfully today, i am better and this is my way of giving back.

“My life depended on it and me proving I’m worth keeping alive and had something to offer to my captors and others in the prison camp .

“I never had the chance to use a clipper based on the situation and place I found myself in those days , so I’d only use a Razor blade and a small comb as a guide to do a fade and blend the hair”, added Jimmy Ofuoyan.

The 360Kuts boss continued cutting hair and practicing until he got better and once other captives at the prison saw his progression and how good he had become over time , Jimmy Ufuoyan took his skill to another heights as he began cutting the hair of fellow prisoners and charging 1 diners per cut which at that time was equivalent to 1 dollar per cut, which was designed just to survive the tragic situation and frustration of the war torn country.

Jimmy Ofuoyan said the name 360kuts was inspired by his beginnings as a very young teenager, who had a lot of talents and potential and who did a lot of things and became perfect in them and didn’t know how to put everything he knew in one word as a name but never forgot what and how he started with so he took it from the term ‘ to end up in the same place that one started ‘ slogan ‘ kuts ‘ being a barber and someone who knows how to cut hair’.

“My life is a moving story and I just had to come up with the name 360Kuts as I have gone 360 degrees in terms of seeing the very worst that life can offer one when I was in the refugees camp and prison with criminals and had to survive the hard way and started barbing and making little money from the craft, till getting to where I am today”, said Jimmy Ofuoyan.

The owner of 360Kuts said cutting the hair of strangers for free is his own little way of giving back to the society.

” This is my way of saying telling my creator a big thank you for the journey of my life. I am also indebted to my God for taking me this far and that informed why I treated some strangers to a shopping spree, where I bought things for them, using money I have made from 360Kuts to purchase the items”, said Jimmy Ofuoyan.