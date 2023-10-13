From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A total of 3,600 men and women, who are mostly widows and widowers, including divorcees and splinters were Friday in Kano joined together in matrimony by the Kano State government.

The wedding, which was conducted according to Islamic rite at the Central Mosque in the Emir’s Palace, was attended by dignitaries such as the Governor of the State, Abba Kabir Yusuf and the leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The Governor. In his brief remarks, held that the wedding was a testament of his administration’s dedication to promoting their cultural tradition and sustaining social cohesion while providing the couples with a memorable and cost-effective way to formalize their unions.

He added that the celebrations would extend to Saturday with the flag off of wedding ceremonies and “walima” (traditional feast) which will hold at the Government House, Kano

Yusuf explained that the initiative would not only strengthen the bond between the wedded couples but also underscore the commitment of his administration to supporting its indigines and celebrating the institution of marriage.

“The event reflects the deep-rooted values and unity of the people of Kano State and highlights the state government’s dedication to preserving traditions while ensuring a bright future for its people.,he stated

Saturday Sun reports that similar wedding of intending couples were held at different Mosques in the 44 local government areas of the state.