From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, on Tuesday convicted a 36-year-old man, Ayotomide Adeniyi, who admitted guilty of impersonating a lawyer.

He was charged with six-count of false representation, fraud, stealing, and unlawful member of a secret society, which he pleaded guilty to.

The police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, told the court that the convict committed the crimes between January and June 2023 when he presented himself as a lawyer to Ganiyu Sukurat and defrauded her N30,000 under the pretense to appear for her in court.

He also defrauded Oyinloye Samuel of N5,000, promising to secure his bail, and also engaged in an unlawful society known as Alora Confraternity.

The allegations against the convict were punishable under sections 484, 419, 390(9), and 64 of the criminal code, law of Osun, 2002.

The convict who has no legal representation admitted guilty and prayed the court to be merciful with him.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara thereby convicted him and subsequently adjourned to July 24 for sentencing.