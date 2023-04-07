From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Labour Party State Chairmen across the 36 states have pass a vote of confidence on the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, pledging their support to his leadership.

The Chairmen who converged in Benin, noted that the opposition political parties are using few bad eggs in the LP who have left the party, to cause disaffection between the party and it’s supporters.

Speaking, Chief Rotimi Kehinde, Kwara State LP Chairman, described the alleged suspension of Julius Abure as null and void as it did not follow the Labour Party Constitution that provides the State Executive Chairmen in Council the power to suspend or pass vote of confidence on the national chairman.

He said, “We are in Benin in solidarity with our national chairman, Julius Abure and pass a vote of confidence on him.

“It is clear that these crop of persons claiming to have suspended the national chairman of our party have long left the party and do not have the right to suspend the chairman.

“Abure have put in so much effort to bring the party to limelight and based on that, we are fully behind him as our national chairman until the expiration of his tenure”.

The Edo State Chairman, Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi said that opposition parties were sponsoring the alleged suspension as a way to distract the party from recovering its stolen mandate in the last general election.

According to Ogbaloi, the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the national leadership were working hard to recover their mandate and would therefore not accommodate any distraction from those who want to discredit Labour Party before Nigerians.

He said, “As leaders in our various states, we are reaffirming our unalloyed support to Abure as our authentic national chairman, ” he added.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure noted that Nigeria democracy is undergoing a trial but expressed belief that the judiciary would prove its mettle defending the rule of law.

He also commended Nigerians for their tremendous support in the just concluded general election, assuring that their stolen mandate would be recovered.

He said the party has resolved to resist all antics to suppress, intimidate and deny the mission to usher in a new Nigeria.

“This democracy was fought for and must be preserved by all lovers of democracy, especially the Judiciary.

“Today our democracy is on trial but the Judiciary must do everything within its power to defend and preserve it,” Abure said.