• Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger record highest casualties

By Chinelo Obogo

About 3,495 Nigerians were kidnapped in 11 months between July 2022 and June 2023.

In a report by SBM Intelligence, a research company, the figures represent cases that were reported in the media from last year July to June 2023.

The North West recorded the highest number of kidnap cases, with Zamfara recording 765 cases; Kaduna, 690 cases; Katsina, 241; Sokoto, 176; Kebbi, 39; Kano, six and Jigawa, four.

In the North Central, Niger had the highest rate with 468 cases; Kogi, 163; Nasarawa, 79; Kwara, 64; Benue, 52 and Plateau, 45.

The zone with the third highest rate is the South South, with Edo recording 130 cases; Rivers, 60; Cross Rivers, 43; Delta, 31; Akwa Ibom, five and Bayelsa, one. This is followed closely by the South West, with Ondo recording 83 cases; Osun, 29; Lagos, 15; Oyo, 13; Ogun, 13 and Ekiti, 15.

In the South East, Imo had the highest casualties with 60 cases; Anambra, 55; Enugu, 36; Ebonyi, five and Abia, three. The zone with the least casualties is the North East with Taraba recording 35 cases; Bauchi, 33; Borno, 25; Adamawa, 12; Gombe, one and none in Yobe.