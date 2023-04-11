From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, on Tuesday remanded a 32-year-old man, Tunde Isiaka, in police custody for allegedly stealing six sticks of cigarettes valued at N150.

The police prosecutor, Akintunde Jacob, alleged that the defendant also stole three plastic of Sapele water valued at N450, and a cash sum of N4,500, from the owner of the cigarettes, Akinyele Iyabo.

He told the court that Isiaka stole an iPhone 6 handset valued at N45,000, the property of one Azeez Taofeek and also fraudulently obtained N800 from him in the pretense of selling rice and vegetable oil to him.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged offense was contrary to sections 383(1), and 419 and punishable under section 390(9) of the criminal code, law of Osun state, 2002.

Though the defendant pleaded not guilty to the three count charges of fraud and stealing leveled against him by the police.

But, Magistrate Adesanmi Adeyera ordered that the defendant who has no legal representation be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case to 18th April.