From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Thirty one Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have demanded for the release of human rights defender Chinonso Uba also known as Nonso Nkwa, who has been in detention four days after abduction.

In a statement titled “The Nigerian Police Must Release Human Rights Defender Nonso Nkwa”, the CSOs regretted that he has no access to his family and lawyer.

While noting that Imo state government official said he is detained for defaming the state

government, the CSOs, demanded that “The police must release him now or immediately charge him to court.

“Nigerian police continue to detain journalist and human rights defender Chinonso Uba also known as Nonso Nkwa four days after he was abducted at

Owerri, Imo state.

“Nonso Nkwa, a journalist and coordinator of ‘’Protect the Weak International Foundation (PROWIF), a human rights group based in Owerri, Imo state was abducted on Thursday, July 27 on his way from work at OsisaFM radio station by several masked men in three vehicles.

“His lawyer said he was initially detained at the Imo State Criminal Investigative

Department(CID) Owerri where he was denied access to his lawyers, family members, and personal doctor. He was later flown to Abuja on Friday where he remains in custody at the Police Force Headquarters Abuja.

“On Friday an Imo state government official admitted it was behind Mr Uba’s ordeal, and accused him of defaming the state government by accusing it of working with Asare Dokubo, a militia leader, to unleash violence in Imo state.

“Last month, Asari Dokubo admitted that his militia is currently active in several states including Imo state where they are currently battling the military wing of the outlawed Indigenous State of Biafra (IPOB).

“We decry the manner in which Mr Uba was abducted like a terrorist and call for investigation and punishment of the police officers involved. Even if he has defamed the Imo state government as alleged, the proper thing is not to abduct

him in this manner but to charge him in court.

“His continued detention without trial is a violation of his fundamental human

rights as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, the Universal Declaration of

Human Rights and The African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

“We are convinced that Nonso Nkwa is being targeted for his work as a journalist, his criticism of the Imo state government, and the spate of killings by both state and non-state actors in the Imo state.

“We reiterate that no journalist or human rights defender should be intimidated or arrested because of his work. The Nigerian police have too often proven brazenly willing to flout the law to intimidate the press.

“We, therefore, call for the immediate and unconditional release of Theodore Chinonso Uba and the dropping of all charges against him.”

Those that signed the petition include: Sterling Law Centre, Abuja, Avocats Sans Frontiers( Lawyers without Borders) Abuja, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Lagos, Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS), Everybody Must Serve Campaign For Human Rights (EMS), Abuja, Justice for Peace and Development Initiative (JPDI), Lagos, Nnaemeka Ejiofor & Associates, The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), Onitsha, Life Wire International Foundation, Benin City and International Solidarity for Peace and Human Rights Initiative Enugu.

Others are: “Enugu Civil Society Advancement Network (ECSAN) Enugu, Coalition of Civil Society Workers and Human Rights Defenders, Enugu, Human Rights Social Development and Environmental Foundation,

(HURSDEF), Port Harcourt, One love foundation. Benin City, Nigerian Observatory For Human Rights, Abuja, African Centre for Media & Information Literacy(AFRICMIL) , Abuja, Anti-Corruption Awareness Organisation, Enugu, Child Rights Foundation, Lagos, Foundation For Leadership And Development and Rivers State Civil Society Organisations.

Others are Association of West Africa Media Lawyers, Rethink Africa Foundation FOI. Counsel

Open Society for Justice Reform Project (CCIDESOR), Habitat care and Protection Initiative (HAPI), Citizens Centre for Integrated Development and Social Rights, Nigeria, Dinju, Fashe & Co., Foundation for Civic Education, Human Rights, and Development Advancement (FoCEHRaDA), Akwa Ibom Human Rights Community (AKHRC), Public Enlightenment Projects PEP Umuahia and Institutional and Sustainable Development Foundation. FCT