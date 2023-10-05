From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Not less than 3000 persons in Imo State have received free medication from SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc and its senior Joint Venture partner , The Nigeria National Petroleum Company limited as part of her Corporate Social Responsibilty initiative.

The beneficiaries included men, women and children from across Imo State mainly the indigents from Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta where SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company operates.

The health program, tagged “Eye Can See”, was officially kicked off in Owerri on Thursday, will continue in others of the parts of the state. There were medical doctors who patiently attended to the patients who received medication/treatment after registration and diagnosis.

Earlier on Tuesday, 8 people had eye surgery and were placed on medication for 2 weeks, while others were given glasses including drugs to equally treat minor eye problems, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Speaking, Managing Director of SEPLAT, East Onshore, Ibi- Ada Hotoi, said the company does the health program annually to help people live in good health, saying the program is a way of saying thank you to the host communities, who she urged to continue to partner with SEPLAT to enable it do better to improve living.

Stating that the medical outreach is geared towards promoting healthy living at oil producing communities in Imo State.

The representative of NNPC, Wilson Halimat, said NNPC is sensitive to the social, economic plights and health of the people, advising oil companies to make sure that they give back to host communities, stressing that SEPLAT has been adding values to humanity.

She said :” NNPC limited , along with its partner has implemented various projects in the areas of education, skills acquisition, economic empowerment, health care, solar power , and other infrastructural interventions projects. The EYE CAN SEE initiative is a signature corporate Social Responsibility of NNPC limited / Seplat Energy designed to provide quality Eye care for people in its host communities. The aim is to reduce cases of permanent loss of vision, provide free reading glasses and treat eye related problems. ”

Adding , the programme commenced 12 years ago has so far had over 86,226 patients screened , over 38, 555 glasses dispensed , over 3, 757 eye surgeries successfully performed .

Eulogizing SEPLAT/ NNPC for giving them the chance to access free medication, one of the beneficiaries who had an eye surgery and a native of Awarra community, Ohaji/Egbema, Kelechi Onyinwoka, said the health program was quite humanitarian.

“Before my eye surgery on Tuesday in Owerri, they carried out a test on BP and Blood Group. They have placed us on drugs for two weeks. I can see clearly now. SEPLAT and NNPC are doing well to help indigent persons live soundly. I pray that God blesses and sustains them as they intensify the humanitarian services to save more lives, relieve many from excruciating pain arising from ill health”, the beneficiary reiterated.

Officially declaring the Eye Can See Program open, Commissioner for Niger Delta Affairs, Prince Dr. Henry Okafor, appreciated SEPLAT and NNPC for organizing the program, assuring that Governor Hope Uzodimma led government is keenly observing oil companies operating in Imo State as they discharge their social corporate responsibilities to oil producing communities.