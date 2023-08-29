From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

“Daddy Lesson” by Alison Precious Emmanuel secured the first-place prize of N1,000,000), “Halima” by Stephanie Philips clinched the second position, garnering N500,000, and “Tailored” by Rimamkongnde “Kongs” Yakubu Shamaki secured the third position, along with N350,000, at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Short Film Challenge and Awards grand finale on August 12th.

The “Viewers’ Choice” award was conferred upon “Forever Yours,” submitted by Fred Ikpongke. In a statement by Desmond Utomwen, the trio emerged from 10 films shortlisted for the final phase out of the staggering 73,000 entries.

The statement said the films exhibited exemplary qualities that aligned with the SDGs’ objectives

The event was organized by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) in collaboration with the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) and FreshNEWS Multimedia.

The event, a developmental endeavour that involves both the youth and the creative industry as pivotal contributors to Nigeria’s SDGs implementation efforts, had in attendance representatives from various organizations, including the United Nations, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the European Union, among others.

The judges assessed the films based on criteria such as creativity, impact, storytelling prowess, and their alignment with the chosen SDGs and their call to action. The selection of judges was characterized by a rigorous process, emphasizing not only their credibility within the film industry but also their grasp of the SDGs’ principles.