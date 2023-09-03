From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A builder whose name was given as Aniefuna and two others lost their lives following the collapse of a storey building with pent house at Egbu Umuenem, Otolo Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Also trapped in the building which was still under construction was said to be a relative of the builder, who eyewitnesses said was later rescued and rushed to a hospital.

When officials of the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN and the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Engr. Chris Obiora arrived the scene, manual labourers were seen on rescue mission as the excavator brought to rescue the victims broke down at the site.

Addressing journalists after the dead bodies were brought out from the debris, the Anambra State Chairman of COREN, Engr. Victor Meju explained that poor foundation, poor concrete mixture, poor quality of materials, poor wearing cost capacity, nonconformity to standard, non approval from relevant regulatory authorities were factors that could lead to building collapse.

He announced seal-off of the collapse site, adding that the owner of the building will be invited for questioning to aid investigation.

Contributing, the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North LGA, Engr. Obiora called on people to always make use of certified Engineers and other relevant personnel in the building sector, adding that monitoring teams are also important in ensuring that all stick to standard.

He said he could not categorically say what caused the collapse, adding that the relevant authorities were collaborating to unravel what led to the incident.