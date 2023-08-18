From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed that 25 soldiers were killed in an ambush in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Edward Buba, who made the disclosure at a media briefing on military operations conducted across the country in the last two weeks, said 14 soldiers were killed in the ambush, while seven others injured were being evacuated with a Nigerian Air Force helicopter when it crashed, killing the pilot, co-pilot and two crew members.

Gen. Buba explained that the aircraft crashed and was not brought down by terrorists as was speculated.

While commiserating with the families, colleagues and friends of the deceased officers, Buba said, already, troops had advanced to recover the bodies of the deceased soldiers. He also said the armed forces would investigate the cause of the crash and make the outcome public as soon as the investigation is completed.

Briefing newsmen on the sad incident, Buba said: “Sadly, it is no more news that we sustained casualties on August 14, 2023 in two separate but related occurrences. It is on this note that, on behalf of the CDS, I express our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of all those killed in action as a result of the occurrences.

“Troops, while conducting offensive operations around the Kundu general area in Shiroro LGA of Niger State, got into an ambush. Following a fire fight, three officers and 22 soldiers were killed in action and seven soldiers wounded. Subsequently, the NAF MI-171 Hel was dispatched to evacuate the casualties. While out bound to Kaduna, the helicopter crashed with 14 of the earlier killed in action personnel, seven of the earlier wounded in action personnel, two pilots and two crew members of the helicopter. Operations are ongoing to recover the bodies and investigate the cause of the air crash, which will be communicated. Surely, no group will strike its own troops with impunity.”

He called on Nigerians to support the military in its determination to wipe out terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals terrorising the peace of the country rather than celebrating the terrorists by posting videos of the deceased soldiers and the crashed aircraft on the social media to demoralise morale of troops, who are mourning the death of their colleagues.

The killing notwithstanding, Gen Buba said the Nigerian armed forces are more than ever determined to wipe out insecurity in the country.

He said, so far, the armed forces have deployed additional troops, who are now combing the entire forest and have killed several of the bandits.