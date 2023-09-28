From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Three students of Ladoke Akintola University Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, have been confirmed dead in an accident while returning from an excursion.

The commercial bus that conveyed the students was said to have had a lone accident due to loss of control occasioned by overspeed.

It was gathered that the accident occurred on Wednesday evening attached Okinni, Egbedore local government, Osun state.

The Head of Operation, Osun Ambulance, Mrs Elizabeth Arowosafe, said the driver alongside a lady was burnt to ashes and six people were rescued in the accident, saying that the bus somersaulted while trying to manoeuvre a porthole.

She said, “I learned that the occupants of the bus were final year students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, who came to Erin-Ijesa waterfall for an excursion,” Arowosafe said.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Commander Henry Benamaisia, also confirmed the accident.

In a press release by the route commander, Agnes Ogungbemi, on Thursday, the FRSC disclosed that three persons – two males and one female – died in the accident.

The FRSC stated that five people who are four male and one female, were injured in the accident and they were taken to Osun State Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, and Onward Hospital Okinni.

Benamaisia also attributed the accident to violation of the speed limit and loss of control, warning the motoring public to drive within the stipulated speed limit to avoid loss of control that can lead to loss of lives and property.

“The three mobile phones recovered have been handed over to state traffic,” FRSC said.