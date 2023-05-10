From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Three people were reportedly shot dead in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Tuesday.

Daily Sun gathered that the killings were allegedly carried out by suspected cultists.

It was learnt that the bodies of the three dead people were taken away by their killers.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, said officers have not yet tracked down the killers.

“The police is currently on patrol within Owo. Men of the anti-cultism unit have been deployed to the town to arrest the suspected killers,” the spokesperson stated.

Also speaking on the ugly incident, the Special Adviser to the Governor on security matters, Mr Adetunji Adeleye said security operatives have been deployed to the area to curb the killings and to make necessary arrests immediately.

He assured that the suspects will be arrested, adding that efforts are already on top gear by security personnel to comb the area.