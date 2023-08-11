From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State Police Command has said that it’s operatives on Thursday raided IPOB/ESN camp at Imufu in Igbo-Eze North Local Government and neutralized three criminal elements in a gun duel.

The operatives the Command said also recovered forearms, ammunition, and other incriminating exhibits from the camp.

It also disclosed that other criminal elements in the camp escaped with severe gunshot wounds and urges citizens to report individuals with gunshot wounds around their vicinities.

Giving details of the security operation, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (DSP), said the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, has lauded the Operatives for the successful operation and solicited citizens’ continued support.

He said, “A combined team of Police Special Forces and Operatives serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Division of Enugu State Command, in the morning hours of today, 10/08/2023, raided an IPOB/ESN camp, at Imufu in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area (L.G.A.) and were engaged in a gun duel by the subversive criminal elements. However, three (3) of the hoodlums were neutralized in the ensuing gunfight, while many others escaped with varying degrees of severe gunshot wounds.

“Four (4) Pump Action guns, one (1) locally fabricated revolver gun and pistol each, sixty-seven (67) live cartridges, military camouflage uniforms, fabrics of IPOB insignia, objects suspected to be amulets and other incriminating exhibits were recovered.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the criminal elements were responsible for the shooting and killing of two Neighbourhood Watch Group security personnel on 21/07/2023 at about 1am, at Umuagama in Enugu-Ezike community of Igbo-Eze North L.G.A., and had also made several attempts to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in some parts of the L.G.A.”

Ndukwe noted that while reaffirming the Police’s unwavering commitment to weed out unrepentant criminals in the State, CP Ammani lauded the Operatives for successfully executing the operation, tasking them and others to remain firm, resilient and maintain the tempo.

“The CP further solicits the continued support of citizens of the State, while urging residents of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area and owners of medical facilities in particular, to promptly report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station. Or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202 or 08098880172, or send emails to [email protected].”